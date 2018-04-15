PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is closing two streets ahead of heavy rain Sunday.
Forward Avenue and Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park will be affected.
One lane of Forward Avenue was just recently opened however officials plan to close this road due to anticipated heavy rains be aware on your Monday morning commute #wpxi #wpxitraffic #Pittsburgh #landslide pic.twitter.com/zQT5SX7X9s— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) April 15, 2018
With thunderstorms and up to 2 inches of rain expected later today @PghDOMI will forced to once again close Forward Avenue/Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill/Swisshelm Park as a preventive measure. Will likely remain closed Monday https://t.co/lcSJ3B0SdB— City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) April 15, 2018
According to a news release, the street will be closed through at least Monday.
Forward/Commercial reopened Friday in the inbound direction toward Squirrel Hill after city crews established a buffer between a slide area and travel lane.
That area has been closed several times in recent weeks because of landslides caused by rain.
The buffer shifts traffic away from the hillside, but does not prevent material from getting on the road should there be a large slide, according to a news release.
