    PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is closing two streets ahead of heavy rain Sunday.

    Forward Avenue and Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park will be affected.

    According to a news release, the street will be closed through at least Monday.

    Forward/Commercial reopened Friday in the inbound direction toward Squirrel Hill after city crews established a buffer between a slide area and travel lane.

    That area has been closed several times in recent weeks because of landslides caused by rain.

    The buffer shifts traffic away from the hillside, but does not prevent material from getting on the road should there be a large slide, according to a news release.

