City wants to fully fund bodycams for entire Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

PITTSBURGH - Mayor Bill Peduto wants to fully fund body-worn cameras for the entire Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in his 2019 budget.
Channel 11 found out a little over half of the city's 900 or so Pittsburgh police officers are currently equipped with body cameras.
Most of those officers are working street details where they have the most interaction with the public.
In a proposed 2019 budget, Peduto wants to spend $337,000 to fully fund the program, with another $4,700 for sidearm sensors.
