0 Health Dept. issues emergency order against U.S. Steel following Coke Works fire

CLAIRTON, Pa. - UPDATE 5:00 p.m.: The Allegheny County Health Department has issued an emergency order against U.S. Steel regarding its hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide limits.

The company has 24 hours to submit a plan that will bring Clairton Coke Works into compliance within the next 20 days.

If U.S. Steel is unable to meet the deadline, the health department is ordering it to stop all coking operations.

Read the full emergency order here.

ORIGINAL: A fire broke out early Monday morning at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works

The electrical equipment fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the facility, which also had a fire on Dec. 24, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

Control rooms 1, 2 and 5 were shut down because of the fire, which has since been put out, officials said.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Control room 1 is back to normal operations, officials said. Control rooms 2 and 5 remain shut down.

Officials said control rooms 2 and 5 hold the equipment and controls necessary to clean the coke oven gases. They are the same rooms that were shut down following the fire in December.

“As these control rooms remain offline, this means there is no desulfurization of coke oven gas. Multiple mitigation measures are underway, like those used after the December 24 fire. Health Department inspectors on-site have been instructed to observe the damage and will be providing additional information to the department,” the health department said.

RELATED HEADLINES:

While sensitive groups -- including children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions – should be aware of the potential for elevated levels of SO2, the health department said “there is no need for residents to take specific precautions at this time.”

U.S. Steel released the following statement:

“Early this morning, Monday, June 17, a small electrical fire was detected on an electrical breaker panel impacting power to the by-products facility of our Clairton Plant. There were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished. Immediately, steps were taken to mitigate environmental impacts. Crews are working to assess the facility and the steps necessary to return the facility to normal operations. “At present, the desulfurization process is not operational. We are following mitigation steps to include replacing coke oven gas with natural gas and flaring while we work to repair the damaged equipment.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.