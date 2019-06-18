0 Operations resume at Clairton Coke Works after fire prompts health advisory, emergency order

CLAIRTON, Pa. - A fire broke out early Monday morning at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works.

The electrical equipment fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the facility, which also had a fire on Dec. 24, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. Control rooms 1,2 and 5 were shut down because of the fire, which was put out a short time later.

>>>>>RELATED: Mon Valley residents told to limit outdoor activities due to air quality concerns

Officials said control rooms 2 and 5 hold the equipment and controls necessary to clean the coke oven gases. They are the same rooms that were shut down following the fire in December.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

“As these control rooms remain offline, this means there is no desulfurization of coke oven gas. Multiple mitigation measures are underway, like those used after the December 24 fire. Health Department inspectors on-site have been instructed to observe the damage and will be providing additional information to the department,” the health department said.

The health department issued an emergency order Monday afternoon, demanding U.S. Steel fix their systems to comply with hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide limits.

The order said the company had 24 hours to submit a plan that would bring the plant into compliance within the next 20 days. If U.S. Steel is unable to meet that deadline, the health department said it would order all coking operations shut down.

Read the full emergency order here.

Monday night, U.S. Steel reported repairs were completed at the Coke Works.

The company said normal operations resumed and the desulfurization process was restored, minimizing any impacts to the community. A spokesperson for U.S. Steel said sulfur dioxide did not exceed acceptable levels as measured by nearby air quality monitors.

During the equipment outage, health officials urged sensitive people, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues, to be aware of the potential for elevated levels of SO2, but there was “no need for residents to take specific precautions at this time.”

RELATED HEADLINES:

U.S. Steel released the following statement following Monday morning's fire:

“Early this morning, Monday, June 17, a small electrical fire was detected on an electrical breaker panel impacting power to the by-products facility of our Clairton Plant. There were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished. Immediately, steps were taken to mitigate environmental impacts. Crews are working to assess the facility and the steps necessary to return the facility to normal operations. “At present, the desulfurization process is not operational. We are following mitigation steps to include replacing coke oven gas with natural gas and flaring while we work to repair the damaged equipment.”

Channel 11 talked with people living nearby the plant, who are still dealing with the effects of the issues from late last year. People said they are upset to hear there was another fire at the plant and another health advisory issued.

"They don't seem to be knowing what they should be doing to keep us safe," Dee Smith said. "You know its funny I was out of town shopping and when I hit Clairton, I noticed my voice and the burning in my throat and last night I slept with the windows open. But I think I'm going to turn my air on and keep my windows closed."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.