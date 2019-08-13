CLAIRTON, Pa. - Emergency officials are on scene in Clairton where a truck loaded with gasoline crashed over an embankment and came to rest near the Clairton Coke Works.
Officials said the truck came to rest on the railroad tracks outside the plant.
Police and fire officials are responding and the truck is reported to be on fire.
Clairton Police are evacuating the area.
