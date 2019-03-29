  • Crews battling house fire in Clairton; grill on porch is to blame, sources say

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Crews are battling a house fire in Clairton.

    The house on Constitution Circle was fully engulfed in flames when Channel 11's Erin Clarke arrived at the scene.

    The fire is out, but smoke is still coming from the house. 

    Sources told Clarke that the fire started because of a grill on a porch and that multiple people and pets in the home got out safely. 

    Clarke is working to find out more information, for 11 at 11.

