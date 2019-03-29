CLAIRTON, Pa. - Crews are battling a house fire in Clairton.
House on Constitution Circle in Clairton FULLY engulfed in flames. Crews on the scene NOW pic.twitter.com/kNadzlAERo— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) March 29, 2019
The house on Constitution Circle was fully engulfed in flames when Channel 11's Erin Clarke arrived at the scene.
The fire is out, but smoke is still coming from the house.
Sources told Clarke that the fire started because of a grill on a porch and that multiple people and pets in the home got out safely.
Sources tell me that this fire started because of a grill on a porch. Multiple people and pets in the home all got out safely. pic.twitter.com/lk6H7iBUVm— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) March 29, 2019
Clarke is working to find out more information, for 11 at 11.
