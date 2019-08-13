  • Emergency officials on scene after tanker hauling gas crashes

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Emergency officials are on scene in Clairton where a truck loaded with 8,000 gallons of gasoline crashed over an embankment and came to rest near the Clairton Coke Works.

    Officials said the truck came to rest on the railroad tracks outside the plant.

    Police and fire officials are responding.

    Clairton Fire Chief Joe Lazer said the driver of the truck apparently lost his brakes coming down Walnut Street. He said the driver was taken to an area hospital following the crash.

