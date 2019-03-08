  • Clairton officials stepping in to combat 400% increase in sewage rates

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - City of Clairton officials are busy trying to find ways to make it easier for residents to pay their sewage bills.

    A 400+% increase in sewage rate fees, went into place five years ago due to a mandate from the federal government to expand the sewage plant.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, what city officials are now doing to find a company that can step in to fix the plant, repair the lines and reduce the high sewage bills. 

