Clairton officials stepping in to combat 400% increase in sewage rates

CLAIRTON, Pa. - City of Clairton officials are busy trying to find ways to make it easier for residents to pay their sewage bills.
A 400+% increase in sewage rate fees, went into place five years ago due to a mandate from the federal government to expand the sewage plant.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what city officials are now doing to find a company that can step in to fix the plant, repair the lines and reduce the high sewage bills.
TRENDING NOW:
- High-ranking Allegheny County official detained by police in Detroit
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- VIDEO: Restaurant Owner Closes Shop To Take All Employees, Families to Disney
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}