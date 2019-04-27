  • 1 person killed in Clairton shooting

    Updated:

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - One person was killed Friday night after being shot in Clairton.

    The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Van Kirk Street.

    Limited details are available, but Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn more, for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories