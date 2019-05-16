Crime Stoppers offering reward in Clairton homicide

CLAIRTON, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking the public's help for information on a homicide in Clairton.
The shooting happened April 26 around 6 p.m. in the area of Vankirk Street.
Police said when they arrived, they found a gray Nissan SUV sitting on Apricot Way. The engine was still running and the passenger side door was open.
There was a bullet hole through the windshield of the Nissan, police said. They said it appeared the gunshot was fired from inside the SUV to the outside.
Police said they found Armani Ford, 23, lying face down in a backyard on Vankirk Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
