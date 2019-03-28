CLAIRTON, Pa. - Community leaders in Clairton are holding a town hall meeting to discuss violence during Monday's school walkout.
The walkout was in response to a jury's acquittal of Michael Rosfeld for shooting and killing Antwon Rose.
While students were marching, they apparently blocked traffic at the intersection of St. Clair and 7th avenues.
At that point, a driver apparently bumped into several students, and when he got out of the car the situation escalated.
Another student walkout was scheduled for Tuesday, but instead Antwon Rose's mother spoke to the students and stressed the importance of staying in school.
