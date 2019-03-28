  • Community leaders holding meeting about student walkout in Clairton

    Updated:

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Community leaders in Clairton are holding a town hall meeting to discuss violence during Monday's school walkout.

    The walkout was in response to a jury's acquittal of Michael Rosfeld for shooting and killing Antwon Rose.

    Download the WPXI News App to for the latest on this story and others from across the region

    While students were marching, they apparently blocked traffic at the intersection of St. Clair and 7th avenues.

    At that point, a driver apparently bumped into several students, and when he got out of the car the situation escalated.

    Another student walkout was scheduled for Tuesday, but instead Antwon Rose's mother spoke to the students and stressed the importance of staying in school.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories