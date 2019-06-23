  • Man accused of trying to lure young girl into his van

    Updated:

    CLARKSVILLE, Pa. - Police said a South Strabane man was charged after he was accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in Clarksville.

    Police said Jan Ondra tried to get the girl to go with him.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Greene County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The girl refused, and ran home to her parents, according to officers.

    Ondra told police he approached the girl to get sewage information from her parents.

    He was released on $25,000 bond.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories