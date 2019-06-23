CLARKSVILLE, Pa. - Police said a South Strabane man was charged after he was accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in Clarksville.
Police said Jan Ondra tried to get the girl to go with him.
The girl refused, and ran home to her parents, according to officers.
Ondra told police he approached the girl to get sewage information from her parents.
He was released on $25,000 bond.
