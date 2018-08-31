Classes continue despite mildew-like substance found in classrooms

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. - A Fayette County district is the latest to have issues caused by high humidity.
Channel 11 obtained an email from the superintendent in the Brownsville School District, stating that “small amounts of mildew-like residue” have “randomly” appeared in some of the elementary school rooms.
The email was sent to families on Wednesday, although some parents told Channel 11 that they did not receive it.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer spoke with parents and is working to learn more from school officials. She's going through the interviews right now for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Other parents said they are unhappy that school has not been canceled. Students returned on Monday and classes have been in session ever since.
The superintendent’s email, however, states that professionals were contacted and that the district is “evaluating this situation numerous times throughout the day.”
