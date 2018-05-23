  • Classic candy bar could be gone forever after bankruptcy hearing

    PITTSBURGH - A classic candy bar with Pittsburgh roots could soon be off the shelves for good.

    Channel 11 has learned that the company that owns the Clark Bar has filed for bankruptcy.

    New England Confectionery Company acquired the peanut butter-based treat in 1999, according to its website.

    But the company has since faced financial hardship.

    On Wednesday, it’s set to undergo a sale hearing in federal bankruptcy court.

    According to court documents, several companies have submitted bids to take over the company, potentially saving the Clark Bar.

