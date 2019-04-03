WARRENDALE, Pa. - Cleanup continues at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Warrendale after a mercury spill.
The Pittsburgh Network Distribution Center (NDC) and retail office were closed due to a trace leakage of package that contained mercury, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Mailing mercury is against U.S.P.S. regulations.
The Postal Service said it's working to ensure any packages that are at the NDC are safe for delivery.
Any customer with concerns about a package can call 1-800-ASK-USPS.
