OKLAHOMA BOROUGH, Pa. - The cleanup of the massive fire that destroyed a historic hotel in Westmoreland County will soon begin and when it does drivers will see road closures and detours.
From Sept.11 to Sept. 30, a section of Orr Avenue between Hancock Avenue and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough will be closed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
A detour using Hancock Avenue and Route 66 will be posted.
The Belvedere Hotel was destroyed by intense flames back in July.
Oklahoma Borough officials declared it a public health hazard because of asbestos and other toxinsm, which allowed them to speed up the process to get $85,000 in state funds.
There will be challenges with the cleanup, because crews have to prevent dust from becoming airborne and spreading the asbestos, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.
Investigators said the fire was suspicious.
Pennsylvania state police have asked for the public's help to identify two men seen on security camera footage and a truck spotted in a parking area shortly before the fire started.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.
