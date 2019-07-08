SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Severe weather ripped through the Pittsburgh area Sunday, leaving basements flooded and roads littered with debris.
Monday afternoon, people were still cleaning up and trying to figure out how much repairs will cost.
A woman from South Fayette told Channel 11 this is the third time her basement has flooded. While it hasn't been the worst, she said she is sick of the constant rain.
Alicia says cleanup on the basement will take most of the day.... Pressure washing, deep cleaning, spraying down the walls to prevent mold, etc. She’s sick of this rain! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/yxkkUxcW9N— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 8, 2019
Cellphone video captured the moment Alicia Freno's front yard started taking on water. Within seconds, Blythe Road and her front yard were flooded.
Water rushed towards Freno's home, and her basement took on two feet of rain water. Area fire departments moved in fast and pumped out the space. Now, all that is left is a muddy mess.
Freno is preparing to pressure wash and deep clean the basement all day. She doesn’t plan on keeping anything of value there because the flooding keeps happening.
Freno said she is so grateful to the South Fayette Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring departments who helped her and her neighbors.
If it weren’t for them, Freno said she would still have water there.
