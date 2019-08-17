  • Local animal facilities taking part in 'Clear the Shelter Day'

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There are many animals at local shelters looking for their forever home. 

    Several facilities in the Pittsburgh area are taking part in "Clear the Shelter Day."

    >>>Find a participating shelter near you!

    It's an event during which shelters across the country waive adoption fees. The goal is to find forever homes, but to also free up space to help other animals.

    There are a number of shelters here in Southwest Pennsylvania taking part. They include Animal Advocates in Pittsburgh and the Washington and Beaver County Humane Societies.

    CLICK HERE for more information about Clear the Shelter Day.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories