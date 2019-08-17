PITTSBURGH - There are many animals at local shelters looking for their forever home.
Several facilities in the Pittsburgh area are taking part in "Clear the Shelter Day."
>>>Find a participating shelter near you!
It's an event during which shelters across the country waive adoption fees. The goal is to find forever homes, but to also free up space to help other animals.
There are a number of shelters here in Southwest Pennsylvania taking part. They include Animal Advocates in Pittsburgh and the Washington and Beaver County Humane Societies.
CLICK HERE for more information about Clear the Shelter Day.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6 western PA massage parlors raided as part of national human trafficking investigation
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- TV reporter killed when stunt plane crashes in Louisiana
- VIDEO: Digital IDs rolling out in some states
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}