    PITTSBURGH - A suspicious package scare shut down the Roberto Clemente Bridge near PNC Park Friday morning.

    Police told Channel 11 the bomb squad, a robot, police dog and investigators suited up to check out the package found on the Riverwalk around 10:45 a.m.

    What was initially thought to be a suspicious package, possibly a bomb, turned out to be unharmful after the investigation.

    A police spokesperson said someone walking the trail noticed the package and flagged down an officer.

    They then closed the bridge, Riverwalk and nearby businesses – and stopped all traffic on the river.

    The bomb squad eventually determined the package was not dangerous.

    Everything was reopened around 12:30 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

