0 Clergy sex abuse grand jury report set to be released Tuesday

The grand jury report involving sex abuse in six dioceses across Pennsylvania is set to be released on Tuesday.

The deadline to release the report investigating the dioceses is at 2 p.m.

Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for church abuse victims, knows a lot about accusations of sexual abuse against priests in the Catholic Church.

REALTED: Priest sex abuse victim responds to delay of explosive grand jury report

For decades, he has worked with more than 100 alleged victims in Boston to build their cases against priests in the city where widespread abuse was first uncovered.

"Not only were innocent children abused, but there was (a) cover-up," Garabedian said.

With six dioceses involved in this grand jury investigation, Garabedian believes this will be the largest release of accusations the country has seen yet.

The dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg have already talked about the upcoming report. They've seen copies and say most accusations date before 1990.

RELATED: Greensburg bishop: Some names on list of clergy accused of sex abuse ‘will shock people'

TRENDING NOW:

The delay in reporting doesn't surprise victim advocates.

"Think about coming forward and think about the stigma that child or that teen would endure telling that this very trusted person in their lives and the parents' lives and the community's lives has sexually assaulted them," said Allison Hall, of Pittsburgh Action Against Rape.

DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape wants victims to know it is ready to help if they see their alleged abuser named in the report and have not come forward yet.

Garabedian said the next step is asking how far up the cover-up went, keeping dangerous priests in these dioceses for years.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.