Closest in 15 years: Mars approached Earth

It was an exciting sight for space enthusiasts: Mars passed by Earth Monday night closer than it has been in 15 years!
At midnight on July 31, Mars was at the point in its orbit when it was closest to Earth – at a distance of 35.8 million miles, according to NASA. The last time Mars was that close to Earth was in 2003.
Mars reached its highest point around midnight, about 35 degrees above the southern horizon, NASA said.
You still may be able to catch a glimpse of the red planet Tuesday morning.
If you live in western Pennsylvania, you may miss the Mars sighting due to weather. Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologist Danielle Dozier said clouds will likely block your view.
The good news: The next Mars close approach is Oct. 6, 2020 – so mark your calendars.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, 25, killed after he, 2 others jumped from Pittsburgh bridge
- Man charged in murder of New Ken police officer wants to marry key witness
- U.S. Army Corps trying to identify man who took children fishing in dangerous area
- VIDEO: Major intersection closed by flooding will reopen in August
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}