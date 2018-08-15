  • Closing arguments underway in pizza shop assault trial

    PITTSBURGH - Closing arguments are underway Wednesday in the trial of a former Pittsburgh pizza shop manager charged with assaulting a woman inside his restaurant.

    Video of the altercation involving Mahmut Yilmaz and a woman went viral and sparked protests against Pizza Milano in Uptown.

    According to prosecutors, Yilmaz slammed the woman to the floor and pounded her head against it.

    Charges filed against the victim were later dropped. 

