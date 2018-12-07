GREENSBURG, Pa. - Closing arguments got underway Friday morning in the trial of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, who is accused of having members of his department campaign for him while on duty.
The trial began Monday. Several members of the department have testified about tasks they had been asked to perform for Held's re-election campaign.
Held is charged with two counts of theft and one count of conflict of interest.
Held's defense team rested Thursday, without calling witnesses or submitting any evidence.
