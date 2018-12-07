  • Closing arguments underway in Westmoreland County sheriff's corruption case

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Closing arguments got underway Friday morning in the trial of  Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, who is accused of having members of his department campaign for him while on duty.

    The trial began Monday. Several members of the department have testified about tasks they had been asked to perform for Held's re-election campaign.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Held is charged with two counts of theft and one count of conflict of interest. 

    PREVIOUS: Judge releases video of Westmoreland Co. deputy asking for campaign donations

    Held's defense team rested Thursday, without calling witnesses or submitting any evidence.

    WPXI's Rick Earle will be in the courtroom for closing arguments and will be monitoring jury deliberations for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    #copyrightCmgStory()

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories