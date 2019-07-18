PITTSBURGH - Fog will greet many of you as you head out the door this morning. Watch for quickly changing visibility and slower drive times to work.
Fog will burn off by mid morning and clouds will break by afternoon allowing temperatures to jump into the mid 80s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 90 degrees late this afternoon.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Gear up for hot and humid weather as summer heat sets up through the weekend. Dangerously high heat index readings will make it feel more like 100 to 105 Friday and Saturday afternoons.
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Hot temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.
