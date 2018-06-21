  • Clouds thin Thursday, mostly dry day

    Residents dealing with flash flooding from Wednesday evening will get a mostly dry day to start clean up efforts.

    Clouds will slowly thin from north to south Thursday with a few light spotty showers possible along and south of I-70 during the day.  

    Most areas will see nothing more than a few light showers.

    Rain will return to the region late Thursday night with several waves of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

