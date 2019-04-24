PITTSBURGH - Grab a jacket Wednesday morning as temperatures will start the day in the 40s.
Clouds will give way to sunshine through the day, but high temperatures will only make it into the low- to mid-60s.
You'll need the umbrella again Thursday as showers will take over the area. Rain could become steady late in the day Thursday and Thursday night, with most areas seeing a half-inch to an inch of rain through Friday afternoon.
