Carnegie Mellon announced Monday that it had created a new research center to study online disinformation, funded by a $5 million investment from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
The Center for Informed Democracy and Social Cybersecurity (IDeaS) will study how disinformation is spread online and how to counter its effects. Kathleen M. Carley, a professor in the School of Computer Science's Institute for Software Research, will direct the new center. The center will work with researchers from across Carnegie Mellon to develop responses to the technological and human facets of the issue.
