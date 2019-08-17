PITTSBURGH - Plan for heavier traffic and street closures in Oakland on Saturday as first-year Carnegie Mellon University students move in for the fall semester.
Parts of Margaret Morrison Street, Tech Street and Morewood Avenue will all be closed.
Police said there also be heavier traffic on Fifth Avenue, so drivers should expect backups and delays.
The fall semester begins Aug. 26.
