Coach charged in connection with boy who got pinned under van

PITTSBURGH - A coach was charged Tuesday in the case of a child hit by a van back in January.
According to the criminal complaint, Elliott Freeman had four boys help him push the van off ice in the West Penn Recreation Center's parking lot in Polish Hill.
According to police, Freeman had a 15-year-old girl get in the driver's seat and told her to hit the gas.
When the van lurched forward, one of the boys slipped and fell underneath. He suffered serious injuries.
