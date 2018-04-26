Coach under investigation for "inappropriate behavior"

NEW EAGLE, Pa. - A coach in the Ringgold School District is under investigation for inappropriate behavior.
Parents received notice Wednesday that an assistant high school track coach is off the job for that alleged behavior.
The letter does not offer any specifics.
According to a district spokesperson, the allegations are not physical in nature.
