PITTSBURGH - The CoGo's on Bailey Avenue on Mt. Washington was robbed last week and police are asking for the public's help in finding out who was responsible.
Police released surveillance pictures of a woman wearing a black jacket with the hood up seen inside the store. She demanded money from the register and threatened the cashier.
The woman is described as thin, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 30 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to please call police at 412-323-7161.
