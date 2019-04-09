VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It was supposed to be a nice vacation, but while they were in Virginia Beach more than 40 years ago, two Pittsburgh teens were brutally murdered.
The bodies of Lynn Seethaler and Janice Pietropola, both 19, were discovered on June 30, 1973 inside a motel cottage.
The cottage where the attack happened has since been destroyed and replaced with new motels and shops.
On Monday, police in New York City arrested 80-year-old Ernest Broadnax and charged him with two counts of second degree murder and one count of rape in connection with their deaths, according to the attorney for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth.
Broadnax's arrest came after investigators received a tip last fall.
