  • Cold case victim honored with park dedication

    PITTSBURGH - A woman whose murder remains unsolved more than 30 years after the crime is being honored Wednesday night.

    Carole Kresik was killed in 1986 and no one has ever been arrested.

    The murder has left the East Pittsburgh community puzzled but in honor of her, a park will be dedicated in her name.

    Her body was found in her East Pittsburgh apartment after she had been sexually assaulted and suffocated.

