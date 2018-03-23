Cold start to the day with temperatures near 20 degrees as you head out the door. A light breeze will make it feel like it's in the mid-teens.
Clouds will increase during the day today. You can expect a few flurries this afternoon, but nothing is expected to stick. Temperatures will push into the upper 30s this afternoon with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
It will be a dry but chilly weekend with daytime highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 20s.
