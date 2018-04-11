A collapsed catch basin has caused a large sinkhole in Elizabeth Township.
Someone sent a message to our WPXI Facebook Page, alerting to the issue near the corner of Smithfield and Lodge streets. We sent Channel 11’s Erin Clarke to check it out.
Related Headlines
She spoke with the foreman of the township’s Road Department.
He told her the repair got more complicated when a broken pipe was discovered inside the hole.
Just learned some me new info about this huge sinkhole at Smithfield and Lodge in Boston, PA. Turns out a catch basin collapsed & workers discovered a large pipe inside had broken, so repairs are taking longer than expected. We’ll get more info from the road supervisor later 2day pic.twitter.com/paNCaGLbgJ— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 11, 2018
The foreman said they hope to have repairs completed by the end of the day.
Erin Clarke will be in Elizabeth Township checking on progress throughout the afternoon - and on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation
- Newborn left in Safe Haven Baby Box at Indiana fire station
- VIDEO: Woman Embalmed Alive Dies After Routine Surgery
She's
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}