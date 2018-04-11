  • Collapsed catch basin caused large sinkhole in Elizabeth Township

    Updated:

    A collapsed catch basin has caused a large sinkhole in Elizabeth Township.

    Someone sent a message to our WPXI Facebook Page, alerting to the issue near the corner of Smithfield and Lodge streets. We sent Channel 11’s Erin Clarke to check it out.

    She spoke with the foreman of the township’s Road Department.

    He told her the repair got more complicated when a broken pipe was discovered inside the hole.

    The foreman said they hope to have repairs completed by the end of the day.

    Erin Clarke will be in Elizabeth Township checking on progress throughout the afternoon - and on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

