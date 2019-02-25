PITTSBURGH - A collapsed property in Garfield considered an 'imminent danger' is in the process of being torn down.
A little more than a week ago, 11 Investigates began examining the properties on Penn Avenue known as Brides Row. The properties were bought by the private company Brides Row LLC more than three years ago, but little has been done with the properties.
After bricks started falling from one of the houses, Pittsburgh’s Department Licences, Permits and Inspections determined it was an 'imminent danger' on Feb. 12.
After the story aired two days later, the company was given an emergency permit to demolish the collapsing house.
