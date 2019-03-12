  • Point Park university working to help end food scarcity among college students

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Point Park University is addressing a problem of food insecurity amongst college students after studies reveal major implications not only for colleges and universities in southwestern Pennsylvania, but across the nation.

    We are getting a look at the pantry created on the campus and learning how it works. One student and mother of two children with special needs speaks only with Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith about the struggle that isn’t always seen amongst college students. Her story and how the pantry is helping, tonight on 11 News at 5. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories