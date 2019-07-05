  • Pa. legislators take steps to protect college sex assault victims

    PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania’s recently signed state budget includes new steps to address sex assault on college campuses.

    The final budget package includes an amnesty provision for people who report sex assault and requires schools to provide anonymous, online reporting tools.

    The measures were pushed by several state legislators including Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Squirrel Hill).

