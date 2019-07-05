PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania’s recently signed state budget includes new steps to address sex assault on college campuses.
The final budget package includes an amnesty provision for people who report sex assault and requires schools to provide anonymous, online reporting tools.
>>RELATED: Attempted sexual assault after break-in near Pitt has police issuing warning
The measures were pushed by several state legislators including Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Squirrel Hill).
How some of western Pennsylvania’s biggest schools are already enacting the change on Channel 11 News at 6.
