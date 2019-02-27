PITTSBURGH - With a commitment to a community organization to establish retail space in the project, Colorado-based Charles Street Investment Partners presented its $47 million plan to build a new 150-unit apartment project at 5803 Centre Avenue on Tueday to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.
It's a site where now stands an old industrial building by a company called Trau & Loevner that's been largely vacant for years.
Related Headlines
Read more on this development in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
After getting approved by the Zoning Board of Adjustments for the six-story, 85-foot project, Charles Street hopes to capitalize on what’s still proven to be a relatively healthy multifamily rental market in the city near a busy Baum-Centre corridor. The site neighbors Oxford Development Company’s Coda on Centre Apartments, which opened last year and was leased up to 95 percent occpancy in about seven months, according to a recent industry presentation.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}