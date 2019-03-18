COLUMBUS - Columbus Division of Police in Ohio are asking for help finding a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.
Police said there are family ties in Pittsburgh.
Briana Jefferson is a black female with brown hair, brown eyes, is around 3 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, red jacket, white pants and black shoes.
Police said Jefferson was last seen on foot from the area of Hampton Road and East Broad Street in the east side of Columbus.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.
