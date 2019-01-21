  • Communities north of Pittsburgh continue to clean up after winter storm

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - Residents north of the city continue to dig out Monday.

    Slippery Rock Township saw 6 to 8 inches of snow over the weekend. In the city of Butler, they saw 2 to 4 inches.

    Many businesses in Butler were closed on Sunday, so they came into ice-covered sidewalks this morning.

    Channel 11 is Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to folks who are out in this deep-freeze trying to clean up, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

