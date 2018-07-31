  • Community benefits agreement reached in UPMC Mercy expansion plan

    PITTSBURGH - A community benefits agreement has been reached as UPMC Mercy looks to expand.

    UPMC hopes to add a vision and rehabilitation hospital at Mercy, part of a $2 billion system-wide expansion.

    The original proposal was met with criticism from community members. Hundreds attended a recent council meeting demanding that with the expansion, UPMC provide community benefits.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is learning about the initiatives UPMC worked with city leaders on to help meet the demands of the community -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    Pittsburgh City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on the plan to expand UPMC Mercy.

