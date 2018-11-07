  • Community center evacuated because of natural gas odor

    MILLVALE, Pa. - The Millvale Community Center was evacuated Wednesday morning because of the odor of natural gas.

    The smell was reported about 10 a.m. at the community center on Lincoln Avenue.

    Firefighters and crews from Peoples Gas responded to the scene.

    Officials said two people were evacuated and were not being allowed back in while crews investigate.

