PITTSBURGH - Two American flags were ripped down, dumped on a pile of leaves on the ground, doused with lighter fluid and set on fire, according to Pittsburgh police.
Investigators said the incident happened on Oct. 15. The memorial is a tribute to veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
Now, the base of the memorial is in a state of disarray.
Community members said this is disturbing and makes them sick to their stomachs.
The monument is viewed as a true prize in the community, highlighting the bravery of World War II, Vietnam and Korean War veterans.
Pittsburgh police said there are no descriptions of the suspects. They are still investigating.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Allegheny SD votes to move hundreds of students to different schools
- FBI: Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl believed to be with potentially armed, dangerous man
- Bomb threat closes Fox Chapel Area High School
- VIDEO: No arrests during Penn Avenue protest outside Pittsburgh convention center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}