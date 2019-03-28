Community helping local hospital employees after company suspended their pay

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - The community is coming together to help hospital employees cope after tough times with paychecks.
We have been telling you about Ellwood City Medical Center and the payroll problems for months.
Several businesses in the area are donating meals and labor to help employees get by during these trying times.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz talked to several business owners and talked one-on-one with the marketing manager at Ellwood City Medical Center. Her message to the community tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
