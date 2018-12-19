  • Community honors officer injured in Fayette Co. magistrate's office shooting

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - It's been nearly three months since a Masontown police officer was injured while responding to an active shooter situation at the Fayette County magistrate's officer.

    Now members of the community are showing their thanks for his heroism in that life-threatening situation.

    Sgt. R. Scott Miller was one of four people shot by Patrick Shawn Dowdell back in September. 

    Dowdell opened fire on a woman outside the magistrate’s office before following her inside, injuring her and three others, before police fatally shot him, state police said.

    At a ceremony honoring Sgt. Miller, Melanie Marsalko talked to him about his recovery and his aspirations to get back on the job, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

