  • Community leaders demand change after spike in gun violence in recent days

    Updated:

    Community leaders gathered Tuesday to call for an end to gun violence after a weekend of shootings.

    RELATED STORY: Warrant issued for suspect in street fight, shooting in East Liberty

    Related Headlines

    The Black Political Empowerment Project, in partnership with the NAACP, Pittsburgh police and other organizations, addressed the media Tuesday morning.

    Leaders demanded stricter gun laws, improved education and for witnesses of violent acts to help police solve the crimes.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is talking to community leaders about the overall plan --  for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories