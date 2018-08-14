Community leaders gathered Tuesday to call for an end to gun violence after a weekend of shootings.
The Black Political Empowerment Project, in partnership with the NAACP, Pittsburgh police and other organizations, addressed the media Tuesday morning.
Leaders demanded stricter gun laws, improved education and for witnesses of violent acts to help police solve the crimes.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is talking to community leaders about the overall plan
“we all wanna live in a community where we are safe and don’t have to worry about our kids going outside.” @WPXI pic.twitter.com/zE0s1C3njp— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 14, 2018
Victim of gun violence asking young people to put down the guns and find a passion. “I just ask that we all listen to our parents and stay in school.... and stay off the streets. We are the future.” @WPXI pic.twitter.com/eMymz7nEuf— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 14, 2018
