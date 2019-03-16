Several community leaders and volunteers are coming together to support Antwon Rose's mother and family during the upcoming trial.
Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial for the police officer accused of shooting and killing Rose in East Pittsburgh last summer.
Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose in June 2018.
It was announced that all 12 jurors and six alternatives were selected.
Tonight on 11 at 11, how so many are planning an outpouring of support.
