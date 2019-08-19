PITTSBURGH - A community prayer and healing service was held in memory of a fallen Pittsburgh police officer.
Family, friends and fellow officers came to Rodman Street Baptist Church in East Liberty to remember Officer Calvin Hall.
Last month, someone shot Hall while he was off-duty in Homewood.
Christian Bey is charged in his death. Police have said Hall was trying to break up a fight.
