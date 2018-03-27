  • Community rallying around family who lost everything in fire

    Updated:

    RUFFS-DALE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County community is rallying to support a family who lost everything in a devastating fire.

    The fire is just the latest in a series of tragedies the victims have faced.

    To see the full story, CLICK HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community rallying around family who lost everything in fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty officer brings assault rifle to 'March for our Lives' rally

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man facing attempted homicide charges in road rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother pleads for answers in daughter's unsolved murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    House catches fire hours before being put on the market