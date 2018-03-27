Community rallying around family who lost everything in fire

RUFFS-DALE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County community is rallying to support a family who lost everything in a devastating fire.
The fire is just the latest in a series of tragedies the victims have faced.
To see the full story, CLICK HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Hamilton musical coming to Pittsburgh
- Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park
- Skimming device found at GetGo in North Hills
- VIDEO: Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}